Shubho Mahalaya 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Mouni Roy and others welcome goddess!

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Durga Puja is around the corner, and this year Mahalaya is on September 17. Mahalaya marks the advent of the Goddess Durga into the battle to end evil forces. For Bengalis, Mahalaya means the first day of the much-awaited Pujo. It marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and end of Pitra Paksha.

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu and Mouni Roy thronged social media to welcome the goddess and greeted fans as well.

T 3662 - Shubho Mahalaya ! ... Ma Ashchey .. pic.twitter.com/1rJNneVQzL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 17, 2020

SHUBHO MAHALAYA — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 17, 2020

Durga Puja usually takes place during September or October, the month of Ashvin according to the Gregorian calendar. Several Durga Puja pandals are set up where the Goddess is placed and those are beautifully decorated.

Besides the majestic idol of Goddess Durga fighting the asura, sitting on the fierce lion with a trident (Trishul) in her hand, Goddess Saraswati, Lakshmi, Ganesha and Kartikeya idols are also worshipped.

This year, Durga Puja is from October 22 to 26.

Here's wishing all our readers a very Shubho Mahalaya!