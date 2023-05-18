topStoriesenglish2609930
SHUBMAN GILL

Shubman Gill Hails Actor Hrithik Roshan, Says 'I Like Him A Lot'

The 23-year-old cricketer now makes his inroads in films and was announced as the voice of the Indian Spider-Man as part of the Spider-Verse.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: For decades, Hrithik Roshan has inspired actors who look up to him for his inimitable style, superlative acting prowess and benchmark dance performances.

The superstar now finds a fan in cricketer Shubman Gill, who is quite the young heartthrob. The 23-year-old cricketer now makes his inroads in films and was announced as the voice of the Indian Spider-Man as part of the Spider-Verse. Interestingly, when asked who his inspiration was from the film industry and who he likes in Bollywood, Gill was prompted to reveal that it was Hrithik Roshan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Revealed Shubman Gill, “I really like Hrithik Roshan a lot. I can’t really dance as well as Hrithik but I’ve watched his films and love Koi Mil Gaya.”

As a tribute to Hrithik Roshan, Shubman Gill even emulated the cult ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ hook step from the superstar’s blockbuster ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ as the crowd cheered on.

