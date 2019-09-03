Shweta Bachchan shares candid pic of Navya Naveli and Agastya—See inside

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is an avid social media user. Besides being an author, Shweta explored the fashion scene and ventured into clothing line with ace designer Monisha Jaisingh last year.

Shweta took to her Instagram recently and shared a picture of children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. The beautiful black and white picture along with the caption is too cute for words.

She wrote: Miss you much sweethearts

Navya has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Speculations were rife that she too might make her grand entry into the world of movies. However, nothing of that sort has been reported of late.

The young and pretty Navya is busy with her higher education. Agastya on the other hand recently graduated from Seven Oaks School in Kent, London. On his graduation day ceremony, Navya and mommy Shweta were there to cheer him and their pictures flooded the internet.