close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan shares candid pic of Navya Naveli and Agastya—See inside

Navya has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media.

Shweta Bachchan shares candid pic of Navya Naveli and Agastya—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is an avid social media user. Besides being an author, Shweta explored the fashion scene and ventured into clothing line with ace designer Monisha Jaisingh last year.

Shweta took to her Instagram recently and shared a picture of children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. The beautiful black and white picture along with the caption is too cute for words.

She wrote: Miss you much sweethearts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Miss you much sweethearts 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

Navya has several fan clubs dedicated to her on social media. Speculations were rife that she too might make her grand entry into the world of movies. However, nothing of that sort has been reported of late.

The young and pretty Navya is busy with her higher education. Agastya on the other hand recently graduated from Seven Oaks School in Kent, London. On his graduation day ceremony, Navya and mommy Shweta were there to cheer him and their pictures flooded the internet.

 

 

 

Tags:
Shweta BachchanNavya Naveli NandaNavya NaveliAgastya
Next
Story

Riteish Deshmukh makes eco-friendly Ganesha using mud clay—Watch

Must Watch

PT7M49S

Pak will never trigger war with India: Pakistan Imran Khan