NewsLifestylePeople
SHWETA BACHCHAN

Shweta Bachchan wishes Abhishek Bachchan 'Happy Bhai Dooj', shares pics-See

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan are children of  actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. 

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 05:11 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Shweta Bachchan shared some pictures on the day of Bhai Dooj
  • It featured herself and her brother Abhishek Bachchan
  • Shweta Bachchan is the mother of Navya Naveli

Trending Photos

Shweta Bachchan wishes Abhishek Bachchan 'Happy Bhai Dooj', shares pics-See

Mumbai: As it's Bhai Dooj today, megastar Amitabh Bachchan`s daughter Shweta Bachchan penned a quirky wish for her brother Abhishek Bachchan. Taking to Instagram, Shweta dropped a few pictures in which Abhishek is seen in his fun element. In the first photograph, Shweta is seen looking at something in the front while Abhishek makes a funny face at her.

In the second photo, the brother-sister duo look at each other, smiling.The third picture also shows Abhishek in a witty mood. Seems like the particular images were captured during Bachchan`s Diwali bash as Abhishek was spotted wearing the same blue kurta in his Diwali pictures."What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj," Shweta captioned the post. Here is the post shared by Shweta Bachchan:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@shwetabachchan)

Abhishek`s goofy images left netizens in splits."So cute. He is your entertainment for life. Happy Happy," a social media user commented."First image deserves a frame," a netizen quipped. Here is  picture shared by Shweta Bachchan:

Abhishek and Shweta are children of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek followed in the footsteps of his parents by making his foray into acting with `Refugee` in 2000, while Shweta opted for another career option. 

Shweta married Nikhil Nanda, a Delhi-based businessman, in 1997. The couple has two children, Navya and Agastya. In addition to running a fashion label, Shweta made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers in 2018.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society
DNA Video
DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022
indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'