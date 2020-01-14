हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ritu Nanda

Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda dies at 71, Neetu Kapoor mourns demise

Ritu Nanda was sister to Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv Kapoor and Rima.

Shweta Bachchan&#039;s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda dies at 71, Neetu Kapoor mourns demise
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Legendary late filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor's daughter Ritu Kapoor Nanda breathed her last on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The 71-year-old was battling cancer reportedly. 

Ritu Nanda was sister to Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv Kapoor and Rima. Mourning her demise, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and shared their heartfelt condolences. 

Neetu wrote: My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Riddhima wrote: To the kindest most gentle person I‘ve ever met - They don’t make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To the kindest most gentle person I‘ve ever met - They don’t make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Several celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Ekta Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Maheep Kapoor amongst many others commented on the Instagram timelines of Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor respectively, extending their condolences. 

Ritu Nanda was married to renowned industrialist Rajan Nanda and together they have two children - Nikhil and Natasha Nanda. 

Reportedly, her last rites will be performed today in the afternoon at Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi. 

In 2018, Chairman & Chief Managing Director of Escorts Limited, Rajan Nanda passed away after a brief illness. He was 76. 

May her soul rest in peace!

 

Tags:
Ritu NandaRitu Nanda deadRitu Nanda diesNeetu KapoorShweta Bachchan NandaRajan NandaCancer
Next
Story

Google Doodle celebrates 101st birth anniversary of noted Urdu poet and writer-lyricist Kaifi Azmi

Must Watch

PT4M7S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day