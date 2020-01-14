Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda dies at 71, Neetu Kapoor mourns demise

New Delhi: Legendary late filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor's daughter Ritu Kapoor Nanda breathed her last on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The 71-year-old was battling cancer reportedly.

Ritu Nanda was sister to Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv Kapoor and Rima. Mourning her demise, Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and shared their heartfelt condolences.

Neetu wrote: My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace

Riddhima wrote: To the kindest most gentle person I‘ve ever met - They don’t make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways

Several celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Ekta Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Maheep Kapoor amongst many others commented on the Instagram timelines of Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor respectively, extending their condolences.

Ritu Nanda was married to renowned industrialist Rajan Nanda and together they have two children - Nikhil and Natasha Nanda.

Reportedly, her last rites will be performed today in the afternoon at Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi.

In 2018, Chairman & Chief Managing Director of Escorts Limited, Rajan Nanda passed away after a brief illness. He was 76.

May her soul rest in peace!