Shweta Singh Kirti returns to social media, shares heartwarming video of Sushant Singh Rajput singing Krishna bhajan

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a heartwarming video of the late star singing Krishna bhajan and recalled their childhood days. The video was posted by Shweta hours after she made a comeback on social media (more on that later).

In the clip, Sushant can be seen sitting in front of a mic and singing 'Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari' as the song plays in the background. He seems to be totally immersed in the song and the vibe of the place.

"During childhood whenever there will be no electricity in the house, all our family members will sit around with musical instruments singing Bhajans immersed in Bhakti with tears flowing from our eyes. This video of Bhai reminds me of those times. #ImmortalSushant #GodIsWithUs," Shweta wrote.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Shweta Singh Kirti's social media accounts - Twitter and Instagram pages - were deactivated on Wednesday, four months after Sushant's death, leading to several speculations.

However, Shweta was back in some time and via a post, she revealed why she had to deactivate the accounts.

"Here is why I had to deactivate my social media accounts. Several login attempts were made to hack my accounts. A lot of people are asking me the reasons and have fallen prey to the rumors. So here is putting end to them. Thanks to my extended family for standing by and supporting through thick and thin," she wrote.

Shweta has been at the forefront of the #JusticeForSSR campaign since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.