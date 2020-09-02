Shweta Singh Kirti's heartbreaking post for Sushant Singh Rajput will leave you in tears

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a moving post demanding justice for the late star, who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. The post explains the pain a person goes through after losing a loved one and Shweta writes, "I lost my brother and my heart bleeds everyday..." She added that his death case needs a closure and everyone deserves to know the truth.

She shared an emotional video of Sushant at a show and on the clip, the text reads, "Bhai, pakka na bahut time hai na humare paas? They killed me, didi. I want justice."

Shweta's post will leave you in tears. Watch it here:

Shweta often shares memories of Sushant. She is quite active on social media and continuously pressed for a CBI inquiry in Sushant's death case for a fair probe. She also organised a global prayer meet for Sushant while demanding justice for him.

Preliminary reports suggested the actor died by suicide. However, Sushant's family accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. The CBI has now launched a probe in the death case.