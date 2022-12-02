Shweta Tiwari BRUTALLY trolled for kissing son Reyansh on lips, netizens drop nasty comments!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari recently took to Instagram and dropped some photos with son Reyansh on his birthday. The super mom, however, got massively trolled online as in one of her pictures, she was seen kissing her 6-year-old son on the lips. While many dropped birthday wishes, a section of people posted nasty comments on her timeline.

Shweta captioned the post: Best holistay Had so much fun at @imagicaaworld Thank you @novotelimagicaa for making Reyansh’s birthday so memorable.. Thank youuu @vikaaskalantri for arranging everything. The pictures were from her day out with Reyansh at a theme park. She also shared a video giving a sneak-peek into his room, and birthday celebrations of her son.

Shweta has a son named Reyansh with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli with whom she got separated in 2019. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary, however, they got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. The couple has a daughter named Palak Tiwari, who featured in Bijli song along with Harry Sandhu.

The actress was last seen in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She is currently seen in the daily soap Main Hoon Aparajita with Manav Gohil.