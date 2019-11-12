Shweta Tiwari calls her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli a 'poisonous infection'

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari, who is all set to make a comeback on television with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has opened up on her failed marriage with Abhinav Kohli. The actress called it a 'poisonous infection' but claims to have dealt with nicely.

Talking to Hindustan Times, “There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy.”

“If my one hand stops working, I won’t stop living my life. I will start using my other hand. Similarly, if one part of my life goes wrong, I won’t stop leading my life. I have to look after my life, my kids, their school, their doctor, my house, my phone and electric bills, " she added.

Shweta and Abhinav first met on the sets of their television serial 'Jaane Kya Baat Hui' in 2009. They became friends and soon got romantically involved. Shweta first opened up about her relationship with Abhinav on the Bigg Boss 4. In 2013, the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony. They have a two-year-old son Reyansh.

Earlier this year, a case was filed against Abhinav Kohli for allegdly outraging the modesty of Shweta's daughter Palak.