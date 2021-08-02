हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari drops pics in floral dress with plunging neckline, daughter Palak Tiwari says 'You're hot'

On Sunday (Aug 1), actress Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share a series of breathtaking pictures in a bright floral dress.

Shweta Tiwari drops pics in floral dress with plunging neckline, daughter Palak Tiwari says &#039;You&#039;re hot&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Shweta Tiwari

New Delhi: TV star Shweta Tiwari is one of the fittest, stunning actors of the industry. Her Instagram feed is inundated with beautiful photoshoots in which the actress flaunts her beautiful smile and toned body. Recently, Tiwari took to Instagram to share a series of breathtaking pictures in a bright floral dress. 

In the pictures, she can be seen posing in a thigh-high slit maxi dress with a plunging neckline and smiling at the camera. Shweta looks younger than ever and it appears as if she hasn't aged a day.

Check out her alluring pictures:

 

The stunner's daughter Palak Tiwari, a budding actress, commented on the pictures, saying, "Ok we get it. YOU'RE HOT". 

Shweta has a son named Reyansh with Abhinav Kohli. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary. They got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari with him.

Shweta Tiwari is a big household name and one of the most successful actresses of Indian television with a long-spanning career. The actress has worked in hit shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Mere dad ki dulhan and Begusarai.

