Shweta Tiwari shares adorable video of daughter Palak Tiwari with son Reyaansh - Watch!

New Delhi: Actress Shweta Tiwari made all our hearts melt with her latest Instagram story in which she shared a video of her daughter Palak Tiwari twinning with her younger brother Reyaansh and playing with him.

In the background, the song Aashiyan from the film Barfi, sung by Shreya Ghoshal is being played.

Later, the actress also shared a video made by a fan account in which the video shared on her story, along with two other videos of her children were compiled.

Check it out:

Shweta Tiwari, who recently came back from Cape Town, South Africa after finishing shooting for her upcoming reality adventure show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, hosted by Rohit Shetty, was accused by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli of abandoning their son Reyaansh during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress hit back saying that Reyaansh is absolutely safe and taken care of by her family. She also stressed the importance of keeping on working to look after the financial needs of her kids.

“My Kids mean the world to me. I am the world's proudest mom, Ow ya and an actor too,” reads Shweta’s bio on her Instagram.

Shweta Tiwari is a big household name and one of the most successful actresses of Indian television with a long-spanning career. The actress has worked in hit shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Mere dad ki dulhan and Begusarai,