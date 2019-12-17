Shweta Tiwari: Easy to blame the woman in a broken marriage

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shweta Tiwari

Television star Shweta Tiwari recalls that when she chose to separate from husband Abhinav Kohli after accusing him of domestic violence, it was easy for many people to blame her for the situation, simply because she had gone through a similar bad marriage in 2007 with her first husband, Raja Chaudhary.

"It's easy for people to say, aLadki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi'," said Shweta, in an interview to hindustantimes.com.

She added: "When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it's over for me. But I didn't let people's opinion penetrate my mind. I didn't even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family."

On her daughter Palak, shweta said: "She has taken care of me like my mother."

Tags:
Shweta TiwariAbhinav KohliRaja Chaudhary
