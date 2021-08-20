Shweta Tiwari heats up Instagram in shimmery, cherry red dress, daughter Palak calls her 'queen'!

New Delhi: TV star Shweta Tiwari has been a household name for years and now with changing times has become a social media sensation. The bold and beautiful star often posts stunning pictures of her in stylish outfits and flaunts her unbelievable toned body.

On Friday (August 20), she took to Instagram to share sizzling pictures of her dressed in a one-shouldered red dress. Along with the shimmery dress, she also accessorised with luxurious jewellery and donned an iconic red lipstick.

In the caption, Shweta wrote, "Be Uncommon !! and Wear some Red!!!".

Check out Shweta Tiwari's bold look:

Shweta has a son named Reyansh with Abhinav Kohli. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary. They got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari with him.

Shweta Tiwari is a big household name and one of the most successful actresses of Indian television with a long-spanning career. The actress has worked in hit shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Mere dad ki dulhan and Begusarai.