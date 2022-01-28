Shweta Tiwari issues apology on 'bra remark', says 'my statement taken out of context'!

New Delhi: A day after courting controversy in the distasteful remark related to her innerwear, TV actress Shweta Tiwari has issued an official statement, seeking an apology from all those whose sentiments are hurt.

Popular pap Viral Bhayani posted her statement on his Instagram handle: Official Statement By Shweta Tiwari On the recent fiasco due her statement at a press conference.

It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people. #shwetatiwari

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari's controversial remark made during a press conference of her show in Bhopal irked many. She allegedly referred to God while making a statement about her innerwear. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the police to investigate her remark and submit a report within 24 hours.

"I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter, "minister Mishra told reporters on Thursday as per PTI report.