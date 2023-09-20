Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tiwari who is all excited to join the force of director Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe 'Singham Again' has shared pictures from the sets. On Tuesday, Shweta took to Instagram and treated fans to a glimpse of a film set.

In the pictures, Shweta can be seen posing with Rohit Shetty. Sharing the pictures, “With “The Man Himself!”@itsrohitshetty #singhamagain #copuniverse #gratitude.” Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' will also star actor Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar. Recently, Rohit and the star cast of the film have started shooting for the action film.

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared pictures from the film’s muhurat and wrote, “12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!”

The images feature Ajay, Ranveer Singh and Rohit in one frame. Not only Ajay but Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar are super excited. Ranveer revealed that he is all set to reprise characters from Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, ‘Simmba’ in this film.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA in #SinghamAgain! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty.”

Akshay shared the same photos and wrote, “Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal.”

'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Ajay. Apart from the 'Singham' series, director Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have worked together in films like 'Zameen', the 'Golmaal' franchise.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2024.