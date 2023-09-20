trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664789
NewsLifestylePeople
SHWETA TIWARI

Shweta Tiwari Joins Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again', Drops Pic With Rohit Shetty

Singham Again News Update: Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared pictures from the movie's muhurat recently.

Last Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 01:50 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shweta Tiwari Joins Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again', Drops Pic With Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tiwari who is all excited to join the force of director Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe 'Singham Again' has shared pictures from the sets. On Tuesday, Shweta took to Instagram and treated fans to a glimpse of a film set.

In the pictures, Shweta can be seen posing with Rohit Shetty. Sharing the pictures, “With “The Man Himself!”@itsrohitshetty #singhamagain #copuniverse #gratitude.” Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' will also star actor Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar. Recently, Rohit and the star cast of the film have started shooting for the action film.

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared pictures from the film’s muhurat and wrote, “12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!”

The images feature Ajay, Ranveer Singh and Rohit in one frame. Not only Ajay but Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar are super excited. Ranveer revealed that he is all set to reprise characters from Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, ‘Simmba’ in this film.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “All set to reprise one of my most loved characters from the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe - SIMMBA  in #SinghamAgain! We seek your love and blessings for our new journey @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty.”

Akshay shared the same photos and wrote, “Not in the country at the moment, missing from the frame in person but totally there in spirit. Can’t wait to join you guys on the sets of #SinghamAgain! Sending my best wishes. Jai Mahakaal.”

'Singham' was released in the year 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014, and both projects were declared box office hits.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Ajay. Apart from the 'Singham' series, director Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have worked together in films like 'Zameen', the 'Golmaal' franchise.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2024. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train