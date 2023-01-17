Shweta Tiwari looks stunning as she grooves to 'Besharam Rang,' fans go 'Ufff...'

New Delhi: TV actress Shweta Tiwari is one of the most active and loved celebrities on social media. She often shares pictures and videos on social media and these take over the internet. Recently, she grooved on 'Pathaan' movie song and the temperature has risen online.

Shweta took to Instagram and shared a video while grooving to 'Beshram Rang.' She left fans impressed with her dance moves as her transformation video on Shah Rukh-Deepika's song went VIRAL. Fans flooded actress' comment sections with fire and heary-eye emojis. Some even said that she could replace Deepika Padukone.

Shweta can be seen wearing a long white robe in the video. She danced and gave perfect expressions while Beshram Rang played in the background. Moments later, she was seen wearing a sizzling mustard co-ord set with matching coat. She wrapped the video with an adorable flying kiss.

In the caption, she wrote, "This is how I get ready…when they ask me 1000 times ‘in how much time are you getting ready?"

In the comment section below, one of her fans wrote, 'She looks like 22 (smiling with red heart eyes emojis).' Another fan commented, 'I bet she can replace Deepika…' Other fan wrote, 'She's always rocking. She is far beautiful than her daughter at this age.'

Besharam Rang is composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. The song is sung by Shilpa Rao, Vishal and Shekhar among others.

Pathaan is all set to release on January 25th, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.