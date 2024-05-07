Shweta Tiwari Poses In Bralette And Black Shorts, Gives Sneak-Peek Of Her Thailand Vacay - Pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari has defied age, giving any newcomer a run of their money. Giving a sneak peek into her Thailand vacation, the star performer posed at the picturesque beaches in stunning outfits.

Shweta paired a white bralette with black shorts, looking fitter than ever. The 43-year-old actress's hourglass figure in stunning beachwear surely gives fitness goals to many. Many fans also hailed the star for her gorgeous looks. Check out here:

On the personal front, Shweta has a son named Reyansh with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli with whom she separated in 2019. Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary, however, they got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. The couple has a daughter named Palak Tiwari, who is also slowly working towards making a mark in showbiz.

The actress was last seen in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She also featured in the daily soap Main Hoon Aparajita with Manav Gohil.

Shweta Tiwari will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe 'Singham Again'. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2024.