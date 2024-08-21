Mumbai: Shweta Tiwari recently got candid in her interview where she spoke her heart about her life and daughter Palak Tiwari. One statement of Shweta from the same interview has been strongly criticised and the netizens are questioning her sanskaar. In her interview with Galatta India, Shweta revealed that she learnt to smoke from Palak’s friend where she said,” Palak called one of her friends and told him to come home, ‘My mother wants to learn to smoke’. He came and he said, ‘Chalo neeche chalte hai’, I told him not to down, people will watch me, so let's do it inside the house only”.

This statement of Shweta has been going viral and there are moral police trollers who have their strong opinions on it. One user said,” She should get an award for this”. Another user commented, “Good you didn't learn anything from her boyfriend”.

Check out how netizens are taking a dig at Shweta Tiwari for her statement about learning smoking from Palak’s friend.

Shweta’s daughter has been allegedly linked with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Reacting to the rumours of her daughter’s rumoured relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shweta had said that her Palak is still a kid and she is handling the rumours very maturely as she laughs off but is worried about how long she will tolerate it.