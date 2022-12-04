Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak sets hearts racing in black bralette-skirt set, check out

NEW DELHI: Palak Tiwari, daughter of popular television actress Shweta Tiwari, made a smashing debut in the entertainment industry with the Punjabi song 'Bijlee Bijlee'. The starlet often takes to the internet with her sizzling avatar and fans cannot get enough of her beauty. The young diva took to social media again and turned heads with her latest bold look.

Looking every bit gorgeous in black ethnic wear, Palak is seen sensuously posing before the camera. In the now-viral video, the 22-year-old girl is posing sultrily in a printed black bralette top and skirt. She is seen showing off her sexy curves in the top that came with a plunging neckline.

Palak is one of the fittest among the star kids and often shells out major fitness goals. She works out hard in the gym to maintain that svelte figure.

Speaking on the work front, Palak is on a spree of shooting for her upcoming films back-to-back. She is rumoured to be a part of Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. She is also a part of 'The Virgin Tree' and will be seen sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Mouni Roy. The diva also has 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' in her kitty.