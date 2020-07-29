हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari to finally debut in Bollywood with Vivek Oberoi's 'Rosie' - Details here

Palak Tiwari is being launched by Vivek Oberoi.

Shweta Tiwari&#039;s daughter Palak Tiwari to finally debut in Bollywood with Vivek Oberoi&#039;s &#039;Rosie&#039; - Details here
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@palaktiwarii

New Delhi: Speculations were rife about TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's much-awaited debut in Bollywood since a long time and today, finally, she has been launched in the industry. Palak has been signed by actor Vivek Oberoi for his film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'. Details about Palak's big debut were unveiled on Wednesday and she plays the lead role in the film. 

"And here's our mystery girl... glad to launch Palak Tiwari in & as Rosie. Our horror-thriller franchise is based on true events in Gurugram," Vivek wrote while launching the poster of 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'. 

Meanwhile, Palak shared, "Super excited to share the news of my debut in & as Rosie! And here's my first poster! Thank you Prerna V Arora and Vivek Oberoi for the opportunity & Vishal Mishra for the guidance."

'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' is directed by Vishal Mishra and co-produced by Vivek and Prerna. 

Palak Tiwari's Bollywood debut was much-anticipated. She is a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram.

