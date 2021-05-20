Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary reacts to her fight with second husband Abhinav Kohli, says 'she is a good wife'

New Delhi: Television actress Shweta Tiwari's strained relations with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli were split wide open in the public after the latter alleged that she left their son Reyansh alone and went to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Soon, a counter video blast by Shweta showing alleged misbehaviour and Abhinav trying to snatch their son from her made things worst.

Now, reacting to the whole controversy, Shweta Tiwari's first husband, Raja Chaudhary has opened up on the issue. In an interview with Times Of India, when asked whether he reached out to Abhinav Kohli, said, "Yes, I had messaged Abhinav not now but last year after I read about the sexual harassment allegations against him by my daughter Palak Tiwari. As a father I was concerned for her and wanted to know what exactly had happened. After hearing his side of the story, I didn't dwell further into any sort of conversation with him. As a father, I think I had a right to reach him knowing about the serious allegations."

Raja's divorce with Shweta was also highlighted back then. Commenting on it, he said, "The pattern is the same and that is why people are questioning Shweta. See, there is no doubt that Shweta is an excellent mother and a very good wife. It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. But then this doesn't make her wrong or a bad person."

He chose not to comment on Shweta and Abhinav's relationship. "Well, I can't comment anything on that, but yes, one thing I would like to say that Shweta should allow Abhinav to meet his son. She needs to understand that as a couple no matter what the problems might be in a relationship, a father will not harm his own son or daughter. Rest, whatever is happening between them I don't want to get into that at all."

Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in 2013. The couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli.

Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary. They got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari with him.