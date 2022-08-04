New Delhi: Television actress Shweta Tiwari's first husband Raja Chaudhary grabbed headlines for his strained relationship with ex-wife and also during his stay inside Bigg Boss house as a contestant. In a recent interaction with E-Times, Raja Chaudhary opened up on his personal life, and his current bond daughter Palak Tiwari.

When asked if he is in touch with his daughter Palak Tiwari, Raja said, "Yes, but by God's grace, she is very busy. I didn't have time for my parents as well, so it's okay. I don't call her. I only text or email her and wait for her reply. Either she is too busy or ignoring me."

When asked to comment on whether he is in touch with ex-wife Shweta Tiwari, Raja told ETimes, "Not at all. She blocked my number many years ago. There is a problem I have with her, why don't you talk it out? Why are you always trying to take everything with you?..."

Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari tied the knot in 1998. However, Shweta filed for divorce in 2007 citing domestic violence charges.

In his interaction with ETimes, Raja even talked about his second marriage and separation from Shveta Sood. He said, "she is expecting alimony from me."