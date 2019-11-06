Shweta Tripathi always up for a challenge

New Delhi: Actress Shweta Tripathi says she is always on a lookout for projects and stories that push boundaries and challenge her as an artiste.

"As an actor, I am always looking for projects and stories which push boundaries...That not only challenges my compatibilities and talent, but pushes button of the audience watching it, be it on web or features," Shweta told IANS.

"The platform doesn't matter. As an artist you are responsible for the kind of content you are associating with. The most important thing is to experiment," she added.

From "Masaan", "Haraamkhor", "Zoo", "Mirzapur" to "Gone Kesh" (that dealt with alopecia), Shweta has stepped into a different zone with each project. Now, her project "Gone Kesh" has premiered on ShemarooMe under property titled "Bollywood Premiere".

"I am very choose about the projects. While working on 'Haraamkhor', Nawazuddin Siddiqui had told me that 'some actors should be choosy', and that has stuck with me which is why all projects, whether it is feature film or for OTT, are super special," the actress said.

Talking about the box office pressures, Shweta said: "Box office is not in actor's hand, performances are. I give my best to all the projects. The pressure is always there and the pressure is to do justice to what the writer and director has imagined and what the audience will be giving the time and money -- for subscription or ticket. The pressure is always there and I would want the pressure to be always there."