Mumbai: Photos from legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal's 90th birthday celebration have resurfaced online following the news of his tragic demise.

The heartwarming images serve as a poignant reminder of the iconic director's enduring legacy and the lives he touched. The late filmmaker celebrated his milestone birthday on December 14, surrounded by Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajit Kapur, Atul Tiwari, and others.

Some of his actors with Shyam Benegal’s on his 90th birthday Mashallah pic.twitter.com/cnDrjAphf2 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 15, 2024

A group photo from the celebration, shared by Shabana Azmi on X, has gone viral. Sharing the photo, Azmi captioned it, “On #ShyamBenegal’s 90th birthday with my co-actor of many films and my favorite actor @NaseeruddinShah. Why aren’t more people casting us together?!”

On December 23, Shyam Benegal passed away at the age of 90. He breathed his last around 6:30 pm at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai. His daughter, Pia Benegal, confirmed the news.

Mourning his demise, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a photo of Benegal and wrote, “Among the last of our great filmmakers. Go well, Shyam Babu. Thank you for inspiring many like me. Thank you for the cinema. Thank you for giving tough stories and flawed characters such amazing dignity.”

Known for his iconic and award-winning films such as “Ankur,” "Bhumika," "Manthan," and “Nishant,” Benegal leaves behind a rich legacy in Indian cinema. He made his feature film debut with “Ankur” in 1974, starring Anant Nag and Shabana Azmi. The critically acclaimed film earned the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film, solidifying his reputation as a trailblazer in Indian cinema.

His final directorial work, “Mujib: The Making of a Nation” (2023), chronicled the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Benegal was the recipient of multiple National Awards for films including “Bhumika: The Role," "Junoon," “Arohan,” “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero”, and “Well Done Abba.”