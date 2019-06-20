Siblings add new twist to Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut spat

Mumbai: The Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut spat refuses to die down. A day after Hrithik's sister Sunaina tweeted support for the 'Queen' actress, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel alleged in a tweet that Sunaina was being 'physically assaulted' by the Roshan family.

Sunaina had on Tuesday tweeted: "And living in hell continues ....gosh I'm tired. I support Kangana all through".

Rangoli took to Twitter on Wednesday for a series of posts on Sunaina.

She tweeted: "Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi. Last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars... I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina (is) calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn't know how to help her... so now she has blocked her number, but we fear for her safety.

"Everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off... Kangana was so distressed after so many calls from Sunaina. Roshans are capable of harming Kangana, but this time around I am very careful I myself also spoke to Sunaina, I have kept all the messages and recordings, Sunaina is in trouble for sure and asking Kangana for help, but her father and brother must not harm Kangana.

"I have her back but at the same time it's my moral duty to help Sunaina also, present these facts to the world on Sunaina's request, so that Roshans know they are being watched now."

Kangana and Hrithik have had an infamous spat. The actors were involved in a row which began after Kangana hinted at Hrithik being her 'ex-boyfriend'. This was followed by an exchange of legal complaints and mud-slinging.