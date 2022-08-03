New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi has given some unprecedented performances with his vibrant filmography. While the actor is flying high on the success of his past releases, he went down memory lane from where he started his journey.

Taking to his social media, Siddhant shared a creative picture where he is looking down at his character from his debut web series, ‘Inside Edge’ as he travels back to the time from where he started his journey. He wrote the caption - "Looking back at where it all started." Fans have showered love on his post and have flooded it with heart emojis and comments. The actor keeps on sharing glimpses from his personal and professional life on social media.

Siddhant made his debut with the Amazon Prime Video web series ‘Inside Edge’ after which he went on to deliver hits like ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, and ‘Gehraiyaan’. Being an outsider, Siddhant Chaturvedi got his first major break in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ where he played the role of MC Sher, a rapper. The actor had also received critical acclaim for his performance in the film. The handsome hunk is amongst the top actors of Bollywood today and is eyeing some great releases in the future.

Talking about his future lineups, Siddhant will next be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' opposite Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, action film 'Yudhra' and comedy-drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', a coming-of-age story penned by Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are also in the pipeline. The actor was last seen in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The film had generated a lot of buzz around intimate scenes even before its release. Director Shakun Batra had also hired intimacy director Dar Gai for the film. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.