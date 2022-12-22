topStoriesenglish
Siddhant Chaturvedi is already warming up for 2023, watch his latest dance video

The actor who owned the year 2022 with his hit track, 'Doobey' from 'Gehraiyaan', today took to his social media to share a video of himself dancing to the beats of a trending song. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Siddhant Chaturvedi is already warming up for 2023, watch his latest dance video

NEW DELHI: Siddhant Chaturvedi has basked in a very successful year with the Gehraiyaan movie making him all over the news, and ended the year with rave reviews on Phone Bhoot. The actor who owned the year 2022 with his hit track, 'Doobey' from 'Gehraiyaan', today took to his social media to share a video of himself dancing to the beats of a trending song. 

Taking to social media, he shares a video of himself grooving to the beats of a trending song and writes, "Warming up for '23!"

Check out: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

While Siddhant is an amazing actor, his talent for dancing and singing has always amazed his fans.  Apart from Doobey, his songs 'Kaali Teri Gut' and 'Kinna Sona' from Phone Bhoot has entertained the fans equally. He was also seen in the anthem of the FIFA World Cup next to American baby Lil Baby. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in ‘Yudhra' opposite to Malvika Mohanan where he takes on a heavy dose of action and will also be seen in ‘Kho Gye Hum Kahan’ opposite to Ananya Panday.

