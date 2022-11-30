topStoriesenglish
SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI

Siddhant Chaturvedi looks dapper in black outfit as he jets off to Doha for FIFA World Cup 2022

Siddhant Chaturvedi was clicked at the airport with Rapper Divine as he flew off to Doha for FIFA World Cup 2022. The actor looked stylish in an all-black outfit.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 08:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi has created a niche audience for himself in a short span of time. The actor was spotted at the airport today afternoon as he jetted off to Doha, Qatar for his performance at FIFA World Cup 2022.

Donning upon an all-black look, Siddhant looked absolutely dapper and stylish. Keeping it comfortable, he matched his look with an uber cool pair of sunglasses. Rapper Vivian aka Divine was also spotted along as the duo clicked pictures together. 

This will be the first time when Siddhant will be seen performing at the FIFA stage, for which his fans are excited to see what the actor has in store for them. Siddhant, who rose to fame with 'Gully Boy' as MC Sher, has treated the audiences with a variety of songs which have been immensely loved —From 'Doobey' from 'Gehraiyaan' to his own album ‘Dhoop’. 

On the work front, Siddhant was last seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He has 'Yudhra' opposite Malvika Mohanan and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Ananya Panday in the pipeline. Siddhant made his debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Siddhant received immense praise and appreciation for his performance in the film. Apart from that, he has also starred in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.  

