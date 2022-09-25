NewsLifestylePeople
SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI

Siddhant Chaturvedi pens heartfelt poem from his travel diaries in new video -Watch

Siddhant Chaturvedi penned a heartfelt poem as he shared a glimpse of his travel diaries in new video. The actor keeps on sharing self-written poetry on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi is an actor who is proudly winning the audiences' heart with his acting skills and charm. The actor keeps on treating his fans with his poetry and now he is back with yet another self-written piece from his #SiddyChats that captures a glimpse of his traveling memories.  

Taking to his social media, Siddhant shared a video that encapsulates a glimpse of his journey with a short video of his travel time. The actor did a voice over of his poetry on the video that he jotted down in the caption –  

“Khud se door bhaag kar, 

khud ko dhondhne chala. 

Jud gaye kuch saathi bhi safar mein, 

Ye dekho mera Kafila chala… 

Chor aye wo sheher, 

Jahan har peher 

Samay daudta hai. 

Yahan Ahista- Ahista 

Waqt bhi sabar kar guzarta… 

Raaston se dosti karli hai, 

Ab saath hi chalte hain mere. 

Din Chashmon par pehen, 

Shaam se apni aankhein bhare… 

Inn benaam se chaheron mein 

kuch apna sa Lagta hai… 

Ek Muskaan kharch kar 

Yahan kaafi kuch milta hai. 

Kabhi ghaans ke bistaar 

Toh kabhi mitti ki chaadar 

Bas aise hi ye safar chalta hai 

Bas aise hi ye apna ye safar chalta hai. #SiddyChats” 

Watch the video here - 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Siddhant keeps on bringing his poetry for his fans from his #SiddyChats and the deep and heart touching lines are something that his fans also love to hear from him.  

Talking about his future lineups, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and ‘Yudhra' where he takes on a heavy dose of action. 

