Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Heartfelt Moment With His 'Dad'

As the chess pieces moved, Siddhant and his father exchanged banter, sharing wisdom beyond the game itself. Siddhant expressed gratitude for his father's support and guidance. 

New Delhi: On the occasion of Father's Day, acclaimed actor Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrated with a touching gesture that encapsulated the bond between a father and son. 

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Siddhant shared a beautiful moment where he was playing chess with his father, with the caption, "Even in the game of life, we are on the same side... My knight! My Dad! #HappyFathersDay."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Their game of chess became a cherished memory, representing their shared journey where they stood together, like a knight guarding its kingdom. Let's honor the incredible fathers in our lives, acknowledging the lasting impact they have on our paths.

