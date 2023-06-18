Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Heartfelt Moment With His 'Dad'

New Delhi: On the occasion of Father's Day, acclaimed actor Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrated with a touching gesture that encapsulated the bond between a father and son.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Siddhant shared a beautiful moment where he was playing chess with his father, with the caption, "Even in the game of life, we are on the same side... My knight! My Dad! #HappyFathersDay."

As the chess pieces moved, Siddhant and his father exchanged banter, sharing wisdom beyond the game itself. Siddhant expressed gratitude for his father's support and guidance.

Their game of chess became a cherished memory, representing their shared journey where they stood together, like a knight guarding its kingdom. Let's honor the incredible fathers in our lives, acknowledging the lasting impact they have on our paths.