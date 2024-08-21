Siddhant Chaturvedi Trained In MMA, Kickboxing, And Jiu-Jitsu For Yudhra - Deets Inside!

New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in an action-packed role in his upcoming film, 'Yudhra.' Directed by Ravi Udyawar best known for his critically acclaimed direction of 'Mom,' the makers have kept details about this project under wraps, yet anticipation continues to grow.

The upcoming film promises an action-packed experience, with Siddhant Chaturvedi embracing an intense action mode through rigorous training in MMA, kickboxing, and Jiu-Jitsu.

Have A Look At The Post:

Earlier, the actor shared a post about jiu-jitsu, featuring a short clip of intense matches.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, celebrity fitness coach Rohit Nair shared insights into Siddhant’s intense training, Rohit said, “I didn’t work on the action in Yudhra, but I trained Siddhant because he wanted to be better at action as he had a lot of action requirements in the film. He did regular MMA and jiu-jitsu with me before he went for the action scenes. Everything wasn’t shot in Mumbai, and I couldn’t travel with him, but he trained with me for MMA, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu while he was here.”

After playing MC Sher in Gully Boy, This film marks a unique venture for the actor, focusing entirely on action. According to several media reports, The actor has pushed his limits to deliver an exceptional performance in Yudhra. Fans are eagerly awaiting his foray into this genre and are excited to see his transformation on the big screen.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, Yudhra is directed by Ravi Udyawar and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles.