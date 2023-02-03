topStoriesenglish2569251
Siddharth Anand- Director of Two Indian Cinema's Biggest IP's 'War' and 'Pathaan'

With War and now Pathaan, Siddharth has become the undisputed number one director of his genre in India. 

Siddharth Anand- Director of Two Indian Cinema's Biggest IP's 'War' and 'Pathaan'

New Delhi: Siddharth Anand, who has been entrusted by Aditya Chopra to start two franchises of the mighty YRF Spy Universe, has given India two of the biggest IP’s in Indian cinema today - WAR & Pathaan with his mastery over the action genre! 

With War and now Pathaan, Siddharth has become the undisputed number one director of his genre in India. While War with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff & Vaani Kapoor collected 477 crores gross worldwide, with Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham, Siddharth has already given a film that has grossed 667 crores worldwide and delivered the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Franchise. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sid is also the true-blue pandemic-proof director as War was the last outright blockbuster before the pandemic and Pathaan has become an all-time blockbuster that he has delivered post-pandemic! 

Siddharth is also the record holder of an incredible record in Hindi cinema! He is the only Hindi film director to have delivered five 50+ crore net box office days and also five 100+ crore worldwide gross box office days with War and Pathaan, with the SRK starrer delivering 4 out of 5!

