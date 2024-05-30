Advertisement
SIDDHARTH MALHOTRA

Sidharth Malhotra Admires Wife Kiara Advani, Says 'What a View'

The actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram stories to share an adorable picture of Kiara from their flight

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2024, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sidharth Malhotra Admires Wife Kiara Advani, Says 'What a View' (Image :ANI/ Instagram )

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who never shies away from openly expressing love for his wife, Kiara Advani, once again melted hearts with a sweet gesture.

The actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram stories to share an adorable picture of Kiara from their flight.

The picture, taken from the airplane, shows Kiara peacefully sleeping with a beautiful view of the mountains visible through the plane's window. Sidharth captioned the photo, "What a view."

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' on Prime Video alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.

Kaira Advani, on the other hand, is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer', a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Advani is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'WAR 2', which will also feature 'RRR' star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has 'Don 3' lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. 

