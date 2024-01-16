No Bollywood Family Background, Still Karan Johar Gave This Actor A Break; Is Married To Top Actress Today, He Is...

New Delhi: Bollywood is a pool filled with talent and many are currently swimming in it. Some actors get their break soon but success takes time, some get fame and name right after their first film. Bollywood's heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra has had quite a journey filled with ups and downs but over the time, the actor proved himself and rose to fame.

Sidharth Malhotra Personal Life

Sidharth is turning 39 today and on his birthday, here we are discussing the challenging journey of this Bollywood actor. Sidharth is now married to one of the top actresses of Bollywood, Kiara Advani. The couple tied the knot recently in an intimate ceremony leaving fans in awe.

Sidharth Malhotra Career

Sid began his career as a fashion model but left it to pursue acting. He took on television roles, and then became an assistant director to Karan Johar on the 2010 film 'My Name Is Khan.' KJo then launched the actor in his 2012 hit 'Student Of The Year' alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth was the only one from who did not belong to a filmy background, Alia and Varun had filmy families.

Sidharth Malhotra Films

Sidharth has done many films but they did not really touch the mark of a 'Hit Film.' He starred in 'Hasee Toh Phasee,' 'Ek Villain,' 'Aiyaary,' 'Ittefaq,' 'Kapoor & Sons,' 'A Gentleman' among others. He recently gave a blockbuster hit with Karan Johar's 'Shershaah' where he played the role of Vikram Batra. The film also starred his girlfriend, now wife Kiara Advani. He received a lot of love for his next set of films including 'Thank God,' 'Mission Majnu.'

Sidharth Malhotra Family

Sidharth was born in Delhi, India into a Punjabi Hindu family, to Sunil Malhotra, a former captain in the Merchant Navy, and Rimma Malhotra, a homemaker. He has no filmy background or Godfather in Bollywood and has made it on his own.

On The Work Front

Sidharth has many films in his pipeline including Indian Police Force, where he joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, and Yodha, headlining Dharma's first action franchise – anticipation for 2024 builds.