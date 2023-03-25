Sidharth Malhotra Calls Wife Kiara Advani 'Extremely Stylish,' Actress Has The Most Adorable Reaction

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in the industry. They recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony and fans can just not get over their wedding pictures. Recently, Sid won the award of a style icon and the actor thanked and dedicated

Last night, at Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards, the 'Shershaah' actor won an award and he couldn't help but remember his wife, Kiara on stage. Kiara shared the clip on her Instagram story where Sidharth can be seen saying that this is his second award after the wedding and his 'wife' will be very happy about it.

Accepting the award, he said, 'This is my second award post my marriage. The first one was for acting, this one is for style. So I think my wife will be happy. She’s a good actor who is extremely stylish. This one goes to her.'

Kiara shared the clip on her Instagram story and wrote, 'This man has my whole heart.'

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in February this year in Rajasthan and hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai. It was a lavish ceremony where the very close celebrity pals of the couple joined in the celebration.