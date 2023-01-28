Sidharth Malhotra Gives the Cutest Response to paps Asking, 'Bhai Shaadi Kab Hai?'- Watch

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The duo is all set to tie the knot soon and finally make their relationship official. The couple kept their relationship discreet for a long time and finally spilled the beans on Koffee With Karan this season. Recently, the 'Mission Majnu' actor interacted with the paps and they directly asked him, 'Shaadi kab hai?' To this, Sid has given the cutest response, check it out.

To celebrate the success of his recent release 'Mission Majnu', Sidharth joined the cast and crew for a party on Friday. The actor looked dapper in a black t-shirt and black track pants. Right when he was entering the house, someone amongst the paps asked him, 'Bhai Shaadi Kab Ho Rahi' to which he blushed and dodgingly responded, 'Mission Majnu, Mission Majnu'.

The video that was shared by a popular paparazzo handle had some interesting reactions from his fans. One of them wrote, 'The groom is so shy!!' Another one commented, 'He’s blushing!!' Someone else said, 'Inki shaadi ka humbhi intezaar kar rahe!'

Their wedding rumours have been doing around for quite a time now, but there has been no confirmation.

Sidharth and Kiara were first spotted together at the residence of Karan Johar. The two favourites of the director are regular visitors at his place as well as Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra’s abode.

According to reports, they are likely to get married in February this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen in an upcoming musical saga film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ opposite actor Kartik Aaryan.

Sidharth will make his web debut later this year with the ‘Indian Police Force’, a series directed by Rohit Shetty. A part of the director’s now famous cop verse, the series will also feature Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Sidharth has an action thriller titled ‘Yoddha’ in his kitty.