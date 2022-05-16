हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra hurt while filming action sequences for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’

Sidharth Malhotra flaunted the bruises that he sustained while performing the action sequences for Rohit Shetty's ‘Indian Police Force’.

Sidharth Malhotra hurt while filming action sequences for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’

Panaji: Actor Sidharth Malhotra got minor scars while shooting for his web show ‘Indian Police Force’ under Rohit Shetty`s direction in Goa recently. On Sunday, Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of a hardcore action scene from the series where he is seen taking two goons with full force.

In another picture, he flaunted the bruises that he sustained while performing the action sequences. Rohit Shetty also marked his presence in the image.

"@itsrohitshetty action hero equals to real sweat, real blood ! Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa," Sidharth captioned the post.

Sidharth's post has garnered several likes and comments.

"That`s so crazy & intense.. so much hardwork blood sweat all gonna pays off.. we are super excited for #IndianPoliceForce," a fan commented. "Proud of you," another one wrote.

‘Indian Police Force’, which will be out on Amazon Prime, aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country."

Actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi are also a part of the project.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth MalhotraRohit ShettyIndian police forceShilpa ShettyVivek OberoiAmazon Prime
Next
Story

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan hits back at trolls, shares more bikini photos from birthday bash: CHECK OUT

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Zee Top 10: PM Modi to visit Lumbini in Nepal today