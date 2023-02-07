Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani get Married in Lavish Ceremony, Check Videos

NEW DELHI: B-Town's most-awaited wedding, that of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is over. The adorable couple, who is believed to have fallen in love on the sets of 'Shershaah', got hitched in an intimate but lavish ceremony in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on Tuesday, i.e. on February 7.

Sidharth and Kiara got married as per the Hindu customs and took sacred 'pheras' as they tied the knot in presence of family members and close friends at the wedding venue. As soon as the news dropped online, Wikipedia in no time changed the marital status of the couple. However, the couple is yet to make it Insta-official. The Wikipedia pages of Sidharth and Kiara have been edited to mention both of them as each other's spouses. Take a look.

A photo of the mandap from the Suryagarh Palace at Jaisalmer has also surfaced on social media.

This mandap pic gives me hopes that sid is wearing white/gold and kiara is wearing red pic.twitter.com/jMLK1jgJTg — (@Mooniee04) February 7, 2023



An insider from the wedding venue revealed that while Sidharth was dressed in a white sherwani, bride Kiara wore pink for her wedding.

The decked-up ghodi, which is used in a traditional Hindi marriage by a groom during the baraat arrival, was captured at Suryagarh Palace, where actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got hitched.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding had special band from Delhi:

Famous 'Jea' wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday. Reports state that Sidharth made his royal entry at the wedding on the traditional 'ghodi'. After the ceremony, wedding band members were seen exiting Suryagarh Palace. When the reporters enquired about the wedding, the band members replied 'shadi ho gayi'.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani host welcome party for wedding guests:

The talk of town, though, is the special welcome party that was organised for the guests, notably Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, in which Siddharth arrived wearing a black sherwani, colour coordinated with the gown that Kiara wore.

The theme of the sangeet ceremony, however, was all white, from the decor to the outfits worn by the guests. And alcohol was served to guests using a jetspray. For the wedding to be remembered as much for its decor as for anything else, more than 30 types of flowers have been flown in from overseas. Kiara and Sid`s garland, though, will be made of red roses.

At the sangeets, Kiara and Sid kept tempo up. Both of them danced to their first romantic "Raatan Lambiyan Lambiyan Re, Kate Tere Sangeyaan Sangeyaan Re". Kiara-Sid`s own romance also took off with this "Shershaah" song sung in the film by Asees Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal and Tanishk Bagchi.

The couple wanted a private wedding and made sure no photos or videos leaked from the venue.

Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love with each other while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released 2021. The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours.

In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of 'Lust Stories'. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than 'close friends'.

Fans are eager to see the first glimpse of Sidharth and Kiara as 'Mr and Mrs Malhotra'.