Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Grand Wedding Reception: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol Dazzle in Saree

MUMBAI: B-Town adorable couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, hosted a grand reception for their friends and colleagues from the film industry. The couple looked extremely adorable as they entered the reception venue walking hand-in-hand. While the bride gave a ditch to tradition embellished outfit as she opted for a black and white form-fitting gown which she teamed with emeralds and diamonds. On the other hand, the groom wore a glittering black outfit.

Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her first child, a daughter Raha Kapoor, attended the wedding reception looking gorgeous in a shimmery grey saree. The actor arrived with her friend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji at the event. It is to be noted that Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra made their debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012 and later appeared in 'Kapoor And Sons'. The two reportedly fell in love during the shooting of their second film and dated each other.

While Ranbir Kapoor gave a miss to the wedding reception, her mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor was seen at the event. She shared an adorable moment with her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt on the red carpet.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked pretty as always in a bright shimmery saree.

While Shah Rukh Khan also gave the event a miss, his wife and interior designer and producer Gauri Khan attended the reception in an orange floorlength dress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the event in a bright shimmery saree. The actor tied her hair in a sleek bun and looked stylish as always. Her husband Saif Ali Khan was not seen at the event. She arrived with filmmaker Karan Johar at the reception.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn were also seen at the wedding reception of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Kriti Sanon, who has been promoting her upcoming film 'Shehzada', took time out of her busy schedule and attended the wedding reception of Kiara and Sidharth.

Rumoured couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani pose together at the wedding reception.

Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur posed for the cameras at the wedding reception of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

It all began for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of 2021 film Shershaah. The two reportedly dated each other for several years before they took the plunge. It was a close-guarded event.

Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth's new film Mission Majnu released last month.