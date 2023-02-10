topStoriesenglish2571891
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Host a Wedding Reception in Delhi, Deets Inside

The newlyweds hosted the post-wedding function at The Leela Palace in the capital. The duo arrived at the venue a while ago amidst tight security. 

New Delhi: Days after tying the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani threw a wedding reception for close friends and family in New Delhi on Thursday.

The newlyweds hosted the post-wedding function at The Leela Palace in the capital. The duo arrived at the venue a while ago amidst tight security. While Sidharth and Kiara didn`t stop for the paparazzi upon reaching the venue, a glimpse of them was captured while they were on their way.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the viral pictures, the duo is seen sitting in a car. It seems like the two kept it casual for the after-wedding party as Sidharth was seen wearing a basic T-shirt. More details regarding their reception are awaited. The couple is also expected to host another reception in Mumbai for the film industry members.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sidharth and Kiara came to Delhi on Wednesday. The two received a grand welcome from Sidharth`s family at his Delhi residence. In one of the viral clips, the two were even seen dancing to the dhol beats before entering the house, which was decked up with fairy lights.

Before reaching their home, Sidharth and Kiara posed for paps at the Delhi airport on their arrival. They also distributed sweets to media people.

Twinned in red ethnic attires, the newlyweds looked extremely beautiful together.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They apparently fell in love while shooting for `Shershaah`, which was released in 2021. Now fans are waiting for them to share the details of their love story in public.

