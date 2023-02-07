Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Wedding Pics Out, Couple Make it Official

NEW DELHI: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally put an end to months of speculations around their marriage as the adorable couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on Tueday (February 7). Hours after the wedding, the newlyweds took to their respective Instagram handles and shared glimpses from their wedding ceremony.

Sharing photos from their wedding, both Kiara and Sidharth wrote the same caption: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations"

Sophie Choudry wrote, "Congratulations Mr & Mrs Malhotra… You guys look beautiful together! Stay blessed & in love forever"

Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations "

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Congratulations"

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding festivities started with haldi and mehendi ceremonies last weekend. A sangeet ceremony was held on February 6, i.e. on Monday. Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours.

Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released 2021. The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours.

In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of 'Lust Stories'.

She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than 'close friends'. As Sidharth and Kiara embarked on a new chapter in life, fans across the country greeted them and conveyed their best wishes.