Sidharth Malhotra meets a young girl named Kiara, fans say he is ‘blushing’- Watch

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most popular and talked about actor in Bollywood these days. His rumoured relationship with Kiara Advani is the talk of the town. However, neither Sidharth nor Kiara have confirmed anything about the rumours. Now, there is a cute video which is doing rounds on the internet featuring Sidharth with a little girl named Kiara. Recently, during Thank God screening, Sidharth met a little girl and blushed when he got to know that her name is also Kiara.

In the video posted by fan accounts, a woman came up to Sidharth and introduced her daughter saying, ‘She’s my daughter Kiara’. Hearing this, Sidharth replied, ‘oh Kiara, ok lovely’. Rumours regarding their marriage spread like wildfire during their interaction with Karan Johar on ‘Koffee with Karan’.

Fans of the actor took to the comments section and shared their love for the actor. “Blushing dekho Sid ka,” commented one fan. “CUTEEEE,” said another fan.

Sidharth Malhotra’s latest film ‘Thank God’ released in the theatres on October 25, 2022. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles. Apart from that, he also has ‘Yodha’ and ‘Mission Majnu’ in his kitty. The actor will soon be debuting on the OTT space with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Apart from that, she also has ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ alongside Kartik Aaryan and ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ in her kitty. Sidharth and Kiara were seen together in PVC Vikram Batra’s biopic ‘Shershaah’.