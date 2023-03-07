topStoriesenglish2581039
Sidharth Malhotra Shares Pic From First Holi With Wife Kiara Advani, See Post

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday shared a glimpse from his first holi celebration with his wife Kiara Advani post-marriage. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a selfie which he captioned, "First Holi with the MRS #HappyHoli." The picture featured the newly married couple posing for a mushy selfie. Sidharth and Kiara could be seen twinning in white shirts covered with bright colours. The duo accessorized their look with shades. Soon after the 'Jabariya Jodi' actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

 

"Finally giving us butterflies again," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Malhotra jii full romantic haaann."

"Cuttest Couple ko Holi Mubarak," a fan wrote.

"Happy Holi gorgeous couple," a fan commented.

Earlier today, Kiara dropped a string of pictures from her Haldi ceremony and captioned it, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.

The two apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem ki Katha' and 'RC 15' alongside Ram Charan. Sidharth is set to make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'.

 

