Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Thank God' to now release on THIS date!

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Thank God' which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, has been shifted from July to Diwali 2022.

Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 12:03 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Thank God' to now release on THIS date!

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Thank God' which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, has been shifted from July to Diwali 2022.

The announcement was made by T-Series on their official Twitter handle. They wrote, "#AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra #RakulPreetSingh upcoming #ThankGod set to release this Diwali. Produced by #BhushanKumar #IndraKumar #AshokThakeria is a slice of life that will tickle your funny bones along with a beautiful message"
With 'Thank God', Rakul will be reuniting with Sidharth and Ajay.

Rakul has worked with Ajay in 'De De Pyaar De' and the recent release 'Runway', and with Sidharth in 'Aiyaary'.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, 'Thank God' is touted as a slice of life film.

'Thank God' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. 

