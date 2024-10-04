Sidharth Malhotra Thanks Fans For Animal Welfare Efforts In Heartfelt Post Ahead Of Animal Welfare Day

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle and shared a heartwarming post for all his fans ahead of Animal Welfare Day.

Taking to X account (formerly known as Twitter), the ‘Student of The Year’ fame actor wrote, “Amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life, some pause to show incredible compassion, caring for animals that many overlook."

"Their selfless dedication exemplifies true kindness. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who go the extra mile for our furry friends—you are an inspiration to us all!" (with a paw and heart emoji).

Earlier, many pictures of the ‘Yodha’ fame actor have surfaced online in which he was seen playing with a furry friend. Sidharth took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse as he played with a cat. As they play together, Sidharth affectionately coos "Scratchy, scratchy, scratchy" in a playful voice, showcasing a heartwarming moment of their bond.

He captioned it as, "Say hello to my itchy friend" (with a cat and red heart emoji).

On the personal front, Sidharth is married to actress Kiara Advani. The duo tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Sidharth made his film debut in 2012, with Karan Johar's teen drama 'Student of the Year' with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

He later became part of many finest films including ‘Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Brothers', 'A Gentleman', 'Ittefaq', 'Aiyaary', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'Marjaavaan', 'Thank God', and 'Mission Majnu'.

The 39-year-old actor later featured in the 2021 biographical war film 'Shershaah' helmed by ‘Billa’ fame director Vishnuvardhan. The movie is based on the life of Kargil's war hero Captain Vikram Batra.

Sidharth was last seen in the action thriller 'Yodha', directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha alongside Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani and Sunny Hinduja in crucial roles. It was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions with Shashank Khaitan under Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

He also made his web-series debut as DCP Kabir Malik IPS in the action thriller series 'Indian Police Force', created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The series is set under the backdrop of the Cop Universe and produced by Shetty under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment, the series also featured Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

The series is currently streaming on Prime Video.