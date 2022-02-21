हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra wins Critics Best Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022

Sidharth Malhotra has many exciting projects coming up this year such as Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha.

Sidharth Malhotra wins Critics Best Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra’s performance of the year in Shershaah has created many milestones. The film has garnered the actor, appreciation for his performance from audiences and critics alike.

He is one of the rare actor’s from this generation who has gained immense popularity as a star and is being celebrated for his acting skills. 

sidharth

With the beginning of awards season to celebrate cinema’s best work, Sidharth Malhotra is surely one of the top choices. The actor has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences with the melodies of the film and his impeccable presentation of Captain Vikram Batra on the screen. 

 

The actor has won the Critics Best Actor award at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 today.

Once again Sidharth Malhotra proves that his Shershaah has reached the masses making him a big winner. 

While 2021 has been an exciting year for Sidharth Malhotra, the actor is promising an eclectic 2022 with films like Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha.

Tags:
Sidharth MalhotraShershaahDadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards
