Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani hugs Sidharth Malhotra, blushes while posing with rumoured beau at event: WATCH

Shershaah actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra won awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival held in Mumbai on Sunday.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a warm hug at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2022. Kiara and Sidharth were both honoured with awards at the event for their phenomenal film 'Shershaah'. While Kiara won the Critics Best Actress award, Sidharth bagged the Critics Best Actor award.

At the event, the rumoured couple met and posed for paparazzi in their stunning outfits. Kiara was seen wearing an orange-yellow saree with sequined borders and Sidharth had donned a black suit.

The two smiled as they met each other, shared a hug and still couldn't stop smiling in each other's company. Fans definitely sensed some chemistry between them.

Take a look at the video:

 

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 were held on Sunday and were graced by several stars including Asha Parekh, Lara Dutta, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Actors Ahan Shetty, Satish Kaushik and Sanya Malhotra were also part of the event held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

(With ANI inputs)

