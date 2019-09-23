close

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth, Riteish new 'Marjaavaan' posters out

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's new look from the film "Marjaavaan" has taken the Internet by storm.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's new look from the film "Marjaavaan" has taken the Internet by storm.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, where he shared the new look and captioned it: "Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh... Here's a glimpse of the two actors from #Marjaavaan, who reunite after the hugely successful #EkVillain... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 8 Nov 2019 release."

In the photograph, a rain-soaked Sidharth can be seen holding a hockey stick in his hand.

Riteish, who will be portraying a vertically-challenged antagonist, is grabbing eyeballs with his kohl-lined eyes and a white and red coloured trishul-shaped teeka on his forehead.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, "Marjaavaan" was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 22 but will now be released on November 8. The film also stars Tara Sutaria in a key role.

Sidharth MalhotraRitesh Deshmukhmarjavan
