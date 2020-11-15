Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Diwali posts send 'SidNaaz' fans into a meltdown! See inside

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla and his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill enjoy a crazy fan following. Together, the duo is called 'SidNaaz' by their fans. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are followed very closely by their fans on social media and most of their photos and videos go crazy viral.

Recently, as soon as 'SidNaaz' shared pictures from their respective Diwali celebrations on Instagram, the internet was quick to notice that both of them wore black outfits and now, fans can't stop gushing over them and their looks.

Sidharth wore a customised Manish Malhotra black kurta-pyjama set and wrote, "We've all fantasised wearing a Manish Malhotra creation...... sadly I couldn't afford it ... but this Diwali, I have my customised Manish Malhotra creation ...... a very big thank you to the one and only Manish Malhotra. Happy Diwali to all."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz looked pretty in a lehenga set. The outfit was given by a fan, she said. "Wishing you and your family a very happy Diwali and may all your days be filled with love and joy. And a heartfelt thank you to my fans for always making sure I look good.....PS: Thanks for this suit and jhumkas...I will always love you all," she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla is trending for another video of him which has gone viral and shared by his fan clubs. It shows him consoling a young fan who was in tears after meeting him.

Watch the video here:

There are lucky people & then come those who got chance to meet Sid & felt warmth of his amazing personality. This is such a beautiful video to start our day with. #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/6ZgwVwOGh3 — Team Sidharth FC (@itsTeamSidharth) November 12, 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh after shooting for a music video.