Sidharth Shukla helped Pratyusha Banerjee’s kin financially amid lockdown despite resistance

Sidharth, a model-turned-actor, made his debut with a lead role in the television show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chhootey Na' and attained popularity with 'Balika Vadhu'. 

New Delhi: 'Balika Vadhu' lead actors Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla are no more with us. The actors were loved by masses for their on-screen chemistry. 

Now, in an exclusive chat with Aajtak.in, Pratyusha's father Shankar Banerjee revealed that Sidharth Shukla had stayed in touch with them after their daughter's death. He revealed that he is in complete shock ever since he came to know about Sidharth's death. 

Talking to the website, he said that he considered Sidharth as his son and his untimely demise has left him completely shocked. "I can't understand how this happened. I considered him to be my son. During Balika Vadhu, Sidharth and Pratyusha had become close friends. He used to come home as well," he said. 

He further revealed that Sidharth used to visit them often with Pratyusha when the time he was shooting for 'Balika Vadhu'. "After Pratyusha's death, many people talking about the relationship between Sidharth and my daughter, because of which Sidharth had stopped coming home. He often used to chat with me through messages on WhatsApp," he told AajTak.in. 

He added that Sidharth used to constantly messaged him asking about his well-being during the lockdown period. "I got his last message a couple of months ago. He used to ask in the message Uncle, aunty do you need help?' 'Are you guys fine?' 'Can I help in any way?' He had forcibly sent Rs 20,000," he said. 

Sidharth, a model-turned-actor, made his debut with a lead role in the television show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chhootey Na' and attained popularity with 'Balika Vadhu'. Besides daily soaps, Shukla also participated in reality shows, including 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and 'Bigg Boss 13'. 

In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' where he had a supporting role.

